Hays left Sunday's exhibition game against the Phillies after being hit in the left knee by a pitch, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Hays received three at-bats during Sunday's game and could have been on track to exit the game anyway. However, he was replaced by a pinch runner in the exhibition game after his at-bat. Hays was able to head to the clubhouse carrying his personal effects, which signals that the issue may not be serious. Whether the 25-year-old will miss any additional time remains to be seen.