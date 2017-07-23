Orioles' Austin Hays: Leaves game following foul off face
Hays was removed from Sunday's game with Double-A Bowie after fouling a ball off his face, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The injury doesn't seem to be too severe at this time, as he's only expected to receive a few stitches to repair a cut above his eye. Consider Hays day-to-day for the time being. Prior to this incident, the top prospect was slashing .330/.355/.609 in 115 at-bats with the BaySox.
More News
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Moves up to Double-A•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Making case for minor-league promotion•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Mashes three homers from leadoff spot•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Off to fine start at High-A•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Working on mental aspects of his game•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Jumping to High-A in 2017•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...