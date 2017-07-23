Hays was removed from Sunday's game with Double-A Bowie after fouling a ball off his face, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The injury doesn't seem to be too severe at this time, as he's only expected to receive a few stitches to repair a cut above his eye. Consider Hays day-to-day for the time being. Prior to this incident, the top prospect was slashing .330/.355/.609 in 115 at-bats with the BaySox.