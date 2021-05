Hays (hamstring) isn't expected to be available Wednesday against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays sat out Monday's and Tuesday's contests with left hamstring tightness, and he's not expected to be back in the lineup Wednesday. Baltimore may need to make a roster move for outfield depth with Ryan Mountcastle (hand) also potentially unavailable after being hit by a pitch Tuesday.