Hays has gone 7-for-19 through eight Grapefruit League games.
Three of Hays' hits have left the yard, and he's added seven RBI and four runs scored. It's safe to assume the 27-year-old will open the season in a starting role, though it's possible someone like Kyle Stowers or Terrin Vavra could challenge Hays for his spot in left field later in the season. Hays played in a career-high 145 games last year, posting a solid .250/.306/.413 slash line with 16 home runs, 60 RBI, two stolen bases and 66 runs scored.