Hays went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Cubs.

Hays provided some insurance offense Tuesday, with an RBI double in the third inning and a solo shot in the fifth. It was his fifth multi-hit game in his last 15 contests, a span in which he's gone 18-for-57 (.316) with four homers. The outfielder has emerged as a steady hitter in the heart of the Orioles' order, sporting a .292/.359/.467 slash line with seven long balls, 30 RBI, 27 runs scored, 13 doubles and a stolen base through 217 plate appearances.