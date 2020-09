Hays (ribs) had a simulated game rained out Wednesday but could return from the injured list sometime next week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 25-year-old figures to take part in a sim game within the next couple days, and he could be cleared to return after receiving about a week's worth of at-bats. Hays has been sidelined by the non-displaced rib fracture since mid-August.