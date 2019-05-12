Hays (thumb) will join High-A Frederick to begin a rehab assignment, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Hays has been playing games at extended spring training since May 3 as he continues his recovery from the left thumb sprain. The 23-year-old will likely play at least a few games with the Keys before coming off the minor-league injured list and heading to Triple-A Norfolk.

