Orioles' Austin Hays: MRI on tap Wednesday
Hays (lat) will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
It appears the lat injury that was bothering Hays earlier in camp is still an issue. He was initially moved from right field to designated hitter to avoid aggravating the ailment, but a pair of hitless appearances (0-for-7) prompted the Orioles to send the highly regarded prospect for some tests to make sure it isn't anything overly serious. More should be known about Hays' status following Wednesday's tests.
More News
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Dealing with sore lat•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Opening Day roster spot in jeopardy?•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Aiming for starting role during spring training•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Leading off Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Starting again Tuesday•
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...