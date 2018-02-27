Hays (lat) will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

It appears the lat injury that was bothering Hays earlier in camp is still an issue. He was initially moved from right field to designated hitter to avoid aggravating the ailment, but a pair of hitless appearances (0-for-7) prompted the Orioles to send the highly regarded prospect for some tests to make sure it isn't anything overly serious. More should be known about Hays' status following Wednesday's tests.