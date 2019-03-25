Hays' MRI on his left thumb revealed a mild sprain, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Hays suffered the injury sliding into a base Saturday in minor-league action. He'll miss some time, but general manager Mike Elias says that his absence will be a matter of weeks, not months.

