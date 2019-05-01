Hays (thumb) is close to playing in games at extended spring training, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Hays has been on the shelf all season with a left thumb sprain. The outfielder began a hitting progression nearly two weeks ago and is finally ready to return to game action. Seeing as he's been sidelined for more than a month, Hays will likely require multiple rehab games before reporting to Triple-A Norfolk.

