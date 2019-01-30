Orioles' Austin Hays: No limitations entering camp
Hays recently noted that he doesn't expect to face any limitations in spring training coming off September ankle surgery, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Hays was cleared to resume a running program in late October and apparently hasn't hit any snags in his recovery, setting him up to report to camp at full strength. After making his MLB debut in September 2017, Hays was expected to establish himself as an everyday player for Baltimore last season, but that never came to fruition while he battled injuries and saw his performance take a step back at Double-A Bowie. He'll get the token opportunity to compete with DJ Stewart for a starting gig in the corner outfield during camp, but Hays will more than likely need some further polish in the high minors before receiving another look in the big leagues.
