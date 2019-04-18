Hays has removed the splint from his sprained left thumb and recently began a hitting progression, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Hays has been sidelined for nearly a month with the thumb injury and will likely require multiple rehab games at extended spring training and/or the lower levels of the Orioles' minor-league system before reporting to Triple-A Norfolk. Once he's back at Norfolk, Hays may not have to wait long for a promotion to the big leagues if he performs well in his initial International League action.