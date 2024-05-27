Hays is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest against the Red Sox.
Hays appears to be over his lingering left calf injury, but he's now started just three of the last seven games for the Orioles. Colton Cowser will be in left field while Cedric Mullins plays center.
