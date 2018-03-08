Orioles' Austin Hays: Not starting, but could play Thursday
Hays (lat) isn't included in the Baltimore lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Toronto, though he's listed as an available option off the bench.
After being held out of spring action for a little over a week while managing a sore lat, Hays returned to the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, going 1-for-4 while serving as the designated hitter. Hays previously stated that he expected to resume work in the outfield Thursday, but any innings he receives in the field will come in a reserve role. Hays' absence from the lineup shouldn't be viewed as a setback, as manager Buck Showalter is likely just being cautious with the prized rookie coming off an injury. Expect Hays to log a start in right or left field at some point in the coming days.
More News
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Hopes to fully return Thursday•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Expected to return to lineup next week•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Expected back in three days•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: MRI on tap Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Dealing with sore lat•
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...