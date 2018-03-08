Hays (lat) isn't included in the Baltimore lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Toronto, though he's listed as an available option off the bench.

After being held out of spring action for a little over a week while managing a sore lat, Hays returned to the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, going 1-for-4 while serving as the designated hitter. Hays previously stated that he expected to resume work in the outfield Thursday, but any innings he receives in the field will come in a reserve role. Hays' absence from the lineup shouldn't be viewed as a setback, as manager Buck Showalter is likely just being cautious with the prized rookie coming off an injury. Expect Hays to log a start in right or left field at some point in the coming days.