Hays is on the bench for Saturday's game against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The outfielder went 0-for-2 in the first game out of the break and has now gone 8-for-33 in his last 10 games. Hays has walked three times and driven in six runs during that span. DJ Stewart will start in left field and bat cleanup Saturday.