Hays (ribs) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Sunday marks the third straight game Hays will not start after being hit by a pitch in the ribs Thursday against Toronto. Hays did enter Saturday's 5-0 win for Ryan O'Hearn in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the former hit a double in the top of the ninth. Colton Cowser will shift to left field Sunday, while Cedric Mullins gets the start in center field against Rays right-hander Zack Littell.