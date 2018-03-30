Hays will begin the 2018 campaign at Double-A Bowie.

Hays appeared in 20 big-league games for the Orioles in 2017, slashing .217/.238/.317 during his first cup of coffee in the majors. Though he's accomplished everything there is to do at the Double-A level -- hitting .330 with a .961 OPS over 64 games last season -- the organization decided to keep him with Bowie instead of Triple-A Norfolk to begin the year. That said, Hays could find himself back with Baltimore in the near future if he continues to produce in the minors.