Hays went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles and a walk in Friday's 6-2 loss to Boston.

Hays did well to keep the line moving, but he wasn't able to make his way all the way around the bases. The 25-year-old outfielder lifted his slash line to .260/.316/.479 in 80 plate appearances this season. He has four home runs, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored and no stolen bases in 19 games. Hays has not gone more than one game without a hit when healthy -- while he's not showing remarkable power, his consistency should keep him near the top of Baltimore's order.