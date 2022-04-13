Hays went 1-for-3 with two walks in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers.

Hays notched his second hit of the season in the loss, but he's also drawn four walks through five games. That's a notable uptick in patience at the plate, but he only posted a 5.4 percent walk rate last year -- it's unlikely this newfound discipline is sustainable. The outfielder continues to see everyday work in the corner outfield spots, but he's regularly been in the lower half of the order versus right-hander pitchers while batting cleanup against the two lefties the Orioles have faced.