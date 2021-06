Hays (hamstring) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays has been out since May 24 with a left hamstring strain, but his presence on a rehab assignment suggests he is getting closer to a return. The outfielder may need another game or two with Norfolk, but he could be activated for this weekend's series in Tampa.