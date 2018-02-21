Hays' chances of making the Opening Day roster have been reduced following the additions of Alex Presley and Colby Rasmus on minor-league deals, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Between the recently-added veteran competition along with Rule 5 pick Anthony Santander's presence in camp, Hays may be the odd man out for a major-league roster spot. It's certainly not a product of his minor-league results -- he produced an OPS north of .900 at every level of the minors -- but more due to the glut of outfielders in camp and the fact that he hasn't played an inning above Double-A. A strong spring showing could make him a staple of the big-league lineup, but there is reason to play things a bit more cautiously than before in redraft leagues.