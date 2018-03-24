Hays was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Hays, the team's top prospect, was thought to be a favorite for an Opening Day roster spot, but a lackluster showing in camp (.243/.275/.297 slash-line in 40 plate appearances) prompted the Orioles to send him to the minors for some more seasoning. The 22-year-old jumped straight from Double-A to the majors in 2017, so some additional time in the minors could help him smooth some kinks out. Assuming he continues to excel in the upper-minors, Hays should be with the big club at some point in 2018.