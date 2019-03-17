Hays was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Hays was tearing it up this spring with a .351 average, five home runs, and 1.277 OPS over 12 games, but for one reason or another he will not break camp with the Orioles. Hays is one of Orioles' top prospects and has already made his big-league debut, so while he will not open the season with the big club, it might not be long before he earns a call-up, particularly if his hot spring carries over to the start of the minor-league season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...