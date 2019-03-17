Orioles' Austin Hays: Optioned to Triple-A
Hays was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Hays was tearing it up this spring with a .351 average, five home runs, and 1.277 OPS over 12 games, but for one reason or another he will not break camp with the Orioles. Hays is one of Orioles' top prospects and has already made his big-league debut, so while he will not open the season with the big club, it might not be long before he earns a call-up, particularly if his hot spring carries over to the start of the minor-league season.
