Hays is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays started in center field and batted sixth in Game 1, but his struggles continued as he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Cedric Mullins will work in center field for the O's in the nightcap.