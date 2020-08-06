site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-austin-hays-out-of-lineup-for-nightcap | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Austin Hays: Out of lineup for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hays is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Hays started in center field and batted sixth in Game 1, but his struggles continued as he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Cedric Mullins will work in center field for the O's in the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.