Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Hays is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers due to a right wrist injury, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hays is considered day-to-day due to the injury, which he sustained when he was hit by a pitch in Monday's 7-6 win. He could be available off the bench, but because the outfielder was sporting a wrap on his hand, the Orioles could be inclined to stay away from him, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com. Ryan McKenna will pick up a start in the outfield in place of Hays.