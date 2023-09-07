Hays went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Angels.

Hays has gotten himself on track again, going 22-for-65 (.338) with four homers and 13 RBI over his last 18 games. This was his fourth game with four or more hits this season. The outfielder's steady hitting has helped him hold down a starting role in left field. Hays is slashing .288/.334/.465 with 14 homers, 58 RBI, 68 runs scored, four stolen bases, 34 doubles and two triples through 123 contests overall.