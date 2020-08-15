The Orioles announced Saturday that they put Hays on the 10-day injured list with a non-displaced rib fracture and have recalled Cedric Mullins from their alternate training site as a corresponding move.

It is unclear if this is an injury that Hays has been dealing with for a certain period of time or if it something that has recently developed as he was in the starting lineup for the Orioles on Friday. There is currently no timetable for his return as a clearer update on the injury has yet to be made by anyone on the Orioles staff.