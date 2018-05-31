Hays was placed on the minor-league disabled list with an ankle injury, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hays has been out for a week with the ankle injury, with Double-A Bowie officially sending him to the shelf Tuesday. The Orioles believe that the injury, along with a shoulder strain Hays dealt with during spring training, contributed to the youngster's downswing in performance this season; he's hitting just .224/.259/.374 across 43 games with the Baysox after slashing .330/.367/.594 across 64 games with Bowie last season. It's unclear how long the injury will keep Hays sideliend, but the Orioles figure to proceed cautiously with one of their top prospects.