Hays went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.

Hays has improved at the plate in the last week, posting four multi-hit efforts with three RBI and three runs scored in his last six games. He started off slow this season -- he wasn't involved in any run-production in his first six outings. The outfielder is slashing .244/.333/.333 through 51 plate appearances.