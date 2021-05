Hays went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-5 loss to Oakland.

Hays hit a solo shot in the third inning. He also got aboard in the fifth inning with a single and scored on a Trey Mancini single. Hays is hitting .250/.300/.500 with four home runs, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored across 15 games. The 25-year-old outfielder has yet to attempt a stolen base this season.