Hays went 5-for-7 with a double, two walks and three runs scored in Sunday's doubleheader versus the Royals.

Hays was perfect at the plate in Game 1, going 4-for-4 with a walk, though all of his hits were singles. His lone hit in Game 2 was a double. The outfielder was already hitting well prior to Sunday, but he's now hit safely in five straight games, going 10-for-18 (.556) in that span. The surge has lifted his slash line to .317/.391/.485 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and eight doubles through 27 contests this season. He'll likely continue to see a near-everyday role as long as his bat stays hot.