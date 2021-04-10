Hays (hamstring) has been progressing well at the Orioles' alternate training site, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Monday, but he's been jogging and hitting at the alternate training site. Manager Brandon Hyde was pleased with Hays' progress, but the 25-year-old remains without a timetable to return. DJ Stewart was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday and could see extra playing time in left field while Hays is sidelined.