Hays went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Royals.

Hays contributed an RBI single in the second inning and knocked in another run on a fielder's choice in the fourth. The 26-year-old is 8-for-21 (.381) through his last five games, a span that includes three multi-hit efforts. He's wielded a steady bat in the heart of the Orioles' order, slashing .297/.359/.462 with seven home runs, 34 RBI, 28 runs scored and a stolen base through 234 plate appearances this year. His batting average hasn't been under .280 since May 4, and his OPS has been over .800 since May 27.