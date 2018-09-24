Orioles' Austin Hays: Recalled from minors, placed on 60-day DL
Hays (ankle) was recalled from Double-A Bowie on Monday and placed on the 60-day disabled list.
This is simply procedural, as Hays has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery earlier in September. The transaction freed up a roster spot for John Means, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move. It's still unclear if Hays will be ready to go for the start of spring training.
