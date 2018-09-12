Hays visited a specialist in Wisconsin who recommended he undergo surgery to repair a stress fracture in his ankle, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports. He's scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday, according to his personal Twitter account.

Hays dealt with ankle issues throughout the 2018 season, appearing in just 66 games for Double-A Bowie and struggling to a .242/.271/.432 line after hitting .330/.367/.594 in a similar sample size (64 games) for the Baysox in 2017. It's unclear how long the recovery is expected to take or if he will be ready to go by spring training.