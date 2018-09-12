Orioles' Austin Hays: Recommended for surgery
Hays visited a specialist in Wisconsin who recommended he undergo surgery to repair a stress fracture in his ankle, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports. He's scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday, according to his personal Twitter account.
Hays dealt with ankle issues throughout the 2018 season, appearing in just 66 games for Double-A Bowie and struggling to a .242/.271/.432 line after hitting .330/.367/.594 in a similar sample size (64 games) for the Baysox in 2017. It's unclear how long the recovery is expected to take or if he will be ready to go by spring training.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...