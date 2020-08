Hays went 2-for-5 with an inside-the-park home run and two RBI on Tuesday against the Phillies.

Hays came through with the decisive hit of the contest, after he smoked a line that center fielder Roman Quinn misplayed. That allowed Hays to score on an inside-the-park home run, his first homer of the season. Hays has gotten near every day playing time, but has struggled to make much of it by posting a .214/.286/.268 line in 63 plate appearances.