Hays went 0-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Hays walked, stole a base and scored in the fifth inning to get Baltimore on the board. He's not the speediest of players, but two of his four steals this year have come over the last seven games. The outfielder saw his seven-game hitting streak end Saturday, but he's now at a .282/.331/.460 slash line with 13 home runs, 53 RBI, 61 runs scored, 32 doubles and two triples across 115 contests.