Hays went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 7-1 win over Toronto.

Hays knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, then added his first stolen base of the season. The outfielder went 0-for-14 in his first four games back from the injured list, but he's now gone 4-for-13 in his last three contests. Overall, Hays has a .233/.299/.420 slash line with six home runs, 18 RBI and 26 runs scored across 166 plate appearances.