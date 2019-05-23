Hays (thumb) moved up to Double-A Bowie on Thursday to continue his rehab assignment, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

His rehab stint with High-A Frederick got off to a slow start (2-for-23 with six strikeouts over his first six games), but he went 4-for-14 with two home runs over his last three games. The center-field job at the big-league level will be waiting for him later this summer once he is able to knock the rust off and get into a groove at Triple-A.