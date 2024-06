Hays (knee) is starting in left field and batting fifth Sunday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays hasn't been in the lineup since Tuesday while battling knee soreness, but he may have been on the bench the past few days regardless of the injury since Baltimore faced four straight right-handed starters. The 28-year-old will return to the starting nine Sunday as lefty Andrew Heaney takes the mound for Texas.