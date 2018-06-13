Hays (ankle) will have to stay in a walking boot for the next two weeks, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

This will likely keep Hays sidelined from action until July as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. The 22-year-old has been out since May 24 and was hitting just .224/.259/.374 at the time of his injury. Expect an update on his status once Hays is able to shed the walking boot.