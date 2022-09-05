site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-austin-hays-rests-for-second-game-of-twin-bill | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Austin Hays: Rests for second game of twin bill
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hays is out of the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Hays will give way to Kyle Stowers in left field for the nightcap. While starting the first game of the twin bill, Hays went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in the Orioles' 7-3 loss.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read