Hays (ankle) resumed some baseball activities with Double-A Bowie on Friday, Steve Melewski of MASN Sports reports.

Hays will continue to work his way back from an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since the end of May. After spending the previous three weeks in a walking boot, Hays received an injection for the ankle last week and was shut down from all activities in order to give it some rest. He will likely require a little time to get back into shape before rejoining the Baysox.

