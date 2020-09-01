site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Austin Hays: Resuming activities soon
Hays (ribs) is expected to resume baseball activities soon and return to the roster at some point within the next two weeks, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Hays has been out with a non-displaced rib fracture since mid-August but appears to be trending in the right direction. He hit just .203/.273/.246 in 19 games prior to suffering the injury.
