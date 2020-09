Hays (ribs) should return from the injured list within the next few days, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

He has missed a month with a fractured rib, but it sounds like he will return sometime during the upcoming home series against Atlanta. Once activated, Hays and Cedric Mullins are expected to share center field duties while also likely getting the occassional start in right or left field down the stretch.