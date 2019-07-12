Orioles' Austin Hays: Returns from injured list
Hays (hamstring) was activated off the 7-day injured list Thursday.
Hays began a rehab assignment at Low-A Aberdeen last week and went 5-for-18 with two doubles and two home runs in five games. The 24-year-old has played only 11 games with Triple-A Norfolk this season after suffering a thumb sprain in spring training.
