Hays (finger) will start in left field and bat fifth in Sunday's game at Atlanta.

Hays didn't start any of the Orioles' past four games while battling a bruised middle finger, but his ability to appear as a pinch runner in Friday's 9-4 win was a firm indication that he wasn't expected to require a trip to the injured list. He'll now take back his usual spot in left field, resulting in Kyle Stowers shifting over to right field while Anthony Santander serves as Baltimore's designated hitter.