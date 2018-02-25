Orioles' Austin Hays: Returns to lineup Sunday
Hays (lat) is batting third as the Orioles' designated hitter in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, freelance sports writer Maureen Mullen reports.
Hays was forced to sit out Saturday's game due to a sore lat, but after a day of rest he's set to rejoin the lineup. He'll serve as the team's DH on Sunday but will see nearly all of his playing time in the outfield during 2018.
