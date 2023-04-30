Hays went 4-for-8 with two walks, a double and an RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader split with the Tigers.
The 27-year-old outfielder had missed the prior two games due to a bruised hand but Hays appeared perfectly healthy in his return, hitting leadoff in both games as Detroit sent two southpaws to the mound and reaching base three times in each. The performance boosted Hays' slash line on the season to .319/.367/.549 with four homers, one steal, 10 RBI and 16 runs through 25 contests.
