Hays went 3-for-9 with a stolen base and a run scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox.

Hays extended his hitting streak to nine games Saturday -- he's batted .333 (12-for-36) in that span. The outfielder also notched his first stolen base of the season (on his second attempt) in the nightcap. He's slashing a sturdy .297/.361/.455 with five home runs, 22 RBI, 21 runs scored and 11 doubles through 183 plate appearances as a near-everyday player in the top half of the Orioles' lineup.